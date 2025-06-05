Freeland (1-8) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Marlins, allowing two runs (both unearned) on four hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The lefty blanked Miami through six frames before an Orlando Arcia error in the seventh eventually led to a couple runs, but Freeland still left the mound with the lead -- and for once, the Rockies' bullpen didn't squander it. The quality start was his second straight and sixth of the season, and Freeland will take a 5.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB through 67.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Giants.