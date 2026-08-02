Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Goes distance for first time

Freeland (3-10) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over nine innings to earn the win Sunday over the Royals in his first career complete game.

The 10-year veteran had made 250 starts prior to Sunday. Freeland emptied the tank with 115 pitches (74 strikes) to pitch his first complete game, and it was easily one of his best outings of the campaign. He had allowed 19 runs over 22.1 innings across his previous four starts. Freeland is at a 6.81 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 93:23 K:BB through 108.1 innings over 20 starts this season. The southpaw's next start is tentatively projected to be at St. Louis.