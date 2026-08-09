Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Last just 4.1 frames Saturday

Freeland allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Saturday.

Freeland recorded his first career complete game in a win over Kansas City his previous time out, but his outing Saturday went in an entirely different direction. The left-hander's inefficiency resulted in his shortest start since May 26, as he needed 101 pitches to get through 4.1 frames. However, Freeland's ERA actually improved since two of the three runs against him were unearned, courtesy of a first-inning passed ball by Hunter Goodman on what would have been an inning-ending strikeout. Freeland's 6.63 season ERA is still the second-worst in MLB among pitchers who have thrown at least 100 frames, though he's projected for a favorable matchup in San Francisco for his next start.