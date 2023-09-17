Freeland injured his oblique during Saturday's start in Game 2 of a doubleheader against San Francisco and is unlikely to pitch again in 2023, per MLB.com.

Freeland initially felt pain in the second inning but finished out that frame and one more before exiting. He allowed a run on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter prior to his departure. The veteran hurler acknowledged after the contest that his season is likely over, saying, "It's the right move to get me out and get healthy through the rest of the season, and go into the offseason healthy." If Freeland has indeed thrown his last pitch of 2023, he'll finish with a 6-14 record, 5.03 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 94:42 K:BB over 155.2 innings. He's signed with Colorado through 2026.