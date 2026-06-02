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Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Lit up in third inning Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeland did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Freeland was done in by a five-run third inning headlined by a Jose Siri grand slam, with all five runs coming with two outs in the frame. After a positive three-start stretch to open the season, the southpaw has struggled mightily, posting a 10.86 ERA and 2.01 WHIP across 32.1 innings over his past seven outings. His overall numbers now sit at an 8.06 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB across 48 innings. Freeland's next start is tentatively lined up for Sunday against the Brewers, though his significant struggles leave him far from fantasy relevance.

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