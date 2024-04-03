Freeland (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Rockies were routed 12-2 by the Cubs. He struck out two.

Chicago put at least one run on the board in every inning the southpaw pitched, starting with a two-run homer by Seiya Suzuki in the first inning. Freeland has had a brutal beginning to the season, coughing up 17 runs in only 5.2 innings -- and he hasn't even pitched at Coors Field yet. The 30-year-old lines up to make his first home start early next week against Arizona, the team that lit him up for 10 runs on Opening Day.