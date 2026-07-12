Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Mixed results in eighth loss

Freeland (2-8) took the loss Saturday against the Giants, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

Freeland was working on producing one of his best starts of the season, as he did fan a season-high nine, but Casey Schmitt launched a three-run home run in the sixth inning to leave a big dent on the hurler's line. The 33-year-old left-hander still turned in his fourth outing of the year with at least six frames, but he's now given up multiple runs in 13 consecutive appearances. Freeland has struggled to offer much fantasy viability in 2026, posting a career-worst 7.36 ERA and 1.57 WHIP despite an otherwise encouraging 79:18 K:BB over 88 innings.