Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Officially activated for start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeland (back) has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday's game against the Brewers.
As expected, Freeland will return after the minimum 15 days on the injured list. The southpaw didn't go on a rehab assignment but isn't expected to be under any restrictions. Freeland owns a 5.13 ERA and a 57:15 K:BB over 14 starts for the Rockies in 2025. Anthony Molina was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.
