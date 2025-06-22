Freeland (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to return from the 15-day injured injured list to start Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf due to back stiffness after his June 11 start against San Francisco, but he's on track to rejoin Colorado's rotation after spending the minimum amount of time on the IL. Freeland will likely throw another bullpen session Tuesday before being fully cleared to return this weekend.