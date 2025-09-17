Freeland (4-16) allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Marlins.

Freeland hadn't allowed six runs in a start since Aug. 6 versus the Blue Jays. He was fading in the sixth inning when a rain delay occurred, bringing his start to a close at 73 pitches (52 strikes). The veteran southpaw is now at a 5.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 113:36 K:BB through 150.2 innings across 29 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels over the weekend.