Freeland is slated to start Friday's game against the Padres at Coors Field.

Freeland will technically be taking the hill on just two days' rest, but he's unlikely to face any workload restrictions. During his start in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Giants, Freeland tossed just eight pitches before he was ejected in the first inning after taking exception to Rafael Devers' celebration of his two-run home run, which incited a fracas. The veteran southpaw heads into Friday's start with a 3-14 record, 5.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 97:34 K:BB in 131.1 innings on the season.