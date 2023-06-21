Freeland, who had been expected to pitch Wednesday in Cincinnati, is now slated to take the hill Friday against the Angels after he battled a virus earlier in the week, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Since the Rockies have confirmed that Freeland will take the hill Friday, the illness is seemingly already behind him, but it likely affected his preparation enough early in the week that manager Bud Black opted to push the southpaw back a couple of days in the schedule. Jake Bird will now get the start Wednesday, though he's unlikely to work more than 1-to-3 innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.