Freeland allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five across seven innings Thursday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland allowed two earned runs through the first three innings but settled in from there to deliver his third quality start in his last four outings. His five strikeouts were his highest mark in his last four turns through the rotation, and he tallied 14 swinging strikes across 107 total pitches Thursday. Thanks to his recent stretch, Freeland has lowered his ERA to 4.29 on the season, though he has a mediocre 53:23 K:BB across 79.2 frames.