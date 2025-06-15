The Rockies placed Freeland on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to low back stiffness.

Freeland didn't seem to be dealing with any physical issues while turning in his third consecutive quality start in his most recent outing Wednesday against the Giants, so the back injury may have been something that cropped up during his between-starts bullpen session. The lefty's stint on the IL will be backdated to Thursday, and he should have a good chance at being ready for reinstatement when first eligible June 27 if he's able to resume throwing within the next few days. The Rockies called up lefty Carson Palmquist from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Freeland's spot in the rotation beginning with Monday's game in Washington.