Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Starting Tuesday in Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies activated Freeland (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
Freeland will start Tuesday's game in Cincinnati after missing the last three weeks of action with left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw did not make any rehab starts, so Freeland figures to be relatively limited from a workload perspective in Tuesday's outing versus the Reds.
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