Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Strikes out seven in win

Freeland (2-7) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Freeland put together a decent showing and exited at 85 pitches (55 strikes). The Rockies' bullpen managed to hold the lead, allowing Freeland to come away with his first win since April 7 versus the Astros. He posted a 6.67 ERA over 29.2 innings in June, which was actually an improvement compared to May. Overall, the veteran left-hander has a 7.25 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 68:18 K:BB through 77 innings over 15 starts this season. Freeland's next outing is projected to be a tough one on the road versus the Dodgers early next week.