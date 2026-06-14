Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struggles against Athletics

Freeland (1-7) allowed six runs on 10 hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to take the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Freeland has now allowed at least six runs in six of his 12 starts. This was the third time he avoided walking a batter, and he gave up only one home run, so it could have been worse. The veteran southpaw continues to struggle in 2026 with a 7.98 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB over 58.2 innings. Freeland is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.