Freeland (1-9) took the loss after throwing four innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two, during Friday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers.

A three-start streak of quality outings came to a close Friday for Freeland, roughed up for six or more runs for the fourth time this season. Even in his quality starts, the main issue is that the 32-year-old has been getting hit around a little bit, allowing seven or more hits in five of his last six starts. His ERA is up to 5.56 on the season, with 59 strikeouts over 77.2 innings. He is slated to face the Astros at home in his next start.