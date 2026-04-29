Freeland (1-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Rockies were downed 7-2 by the Reds, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Making his return from a three-week absence due to shoulder trouble, Freeland got ambushed for three runs in the first inning before settling down, including a two-run shot by Spencer Steer. The veteran southpaw sports a still-respectable 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB through 20.2 innings, and he'll look to rebound in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against Atlanta.