Freeland left Tuesday's game against Oakland with a left shoulder strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The severity of the strain is not yet clear, but Freeland appeared to be in some pain after throwing a pitch. Even a minor shoulder issue would likely open up a few spot starts to begin the season, though it's quite possible he's shut down for an extended period.
