Freeland (4-15) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs (one earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

All four of the runs Freeland allowed came in the second frame, though an inning-opening Rockies error meant that only one of those runs was earned. Nonetheless, Freeland was hardly sharp -- he gave up at least one hit in all but one of the frames in which he pitched and was pulled with two outs in the sixth after loading the bases. The southpaw's loss was his 15th of the campaign, tied for most in the majors with teammate Antonio Senzatela and Washington's Mitchell Parker. Freeland will look to avoid another defeat the next time he takes the mound, which is slated to be next week against Miami.