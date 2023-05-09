Freeland (3-4) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over seven innings in a 2-0 loss to the Pirates. He struck out four.

Freeland, who allowed a season-high seven runs last time he faced Pittsburgh, tossed six scoreless frames before surrendering a two-run home run to Rodolfo Castro in the seventh. Despite the quality start, the left-hander picked up his fourth loss, as Mitch Keller tossed a complete game shutout. Freeland has been solid to start 2023, posting a 3.57 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB through eight starts (45.1 innings).