Moustakas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Moustakas went a collective 4-for-12 with a double and two runs while he was included in the lineup each of the last three games, making one start apiece at designated hitter, first base and third base. While the Rockies have each of their top options at those respective spots (Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon) available, however, Moustakas won't get the opportunity to play on a regular basis.