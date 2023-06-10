Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Padres.

Moustakas kept things interesting with his eighth-inning blast, but the Rockies' offense stalled out. The infielder has gone 5-for-11 over his last four games, a short burst of hitting that could help him claw back some playing time at the corner infield spots. Moustakas is up to a .258/.345/.419 slash line with three homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and six doubles through 37 contests overall.