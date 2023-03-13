Moustakas has gone 3-for-6 with a home run in Cactus League action this spring.
Moustakas signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies on March 5 and had been ramping up by participating in live batting practice. He's since been in the lineup twice, with one appearance coming at designated hitter and the other third base. If Moustakas can remain healthy, he should have a chance to make the team out of spring training, though he'll have to surpass at least Elehuris Montero in order to have a regular spot in the lineup.