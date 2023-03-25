Moustakas was informed that he's made the Opening Day roster for the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.comreports.

Moustakas signed as a non-roster invite near the beginning of March, and the veteran infielder has hit .367/.387/.700 with a couple of homers in 31 plate appearances in the Cactus League. He'll likely get playing time at third base and designated hitter for the Rockies to begin the year, but fantasy players should take a wait-and-see approach with Moustakas given his struggles over the past few campaigns. Colorado will need to remove someone from the 40-man roster -- or add someone to the 60-day injured list -- in order to make him a part of the 26-man group.