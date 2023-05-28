Moustakas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Moustakas finds himself on the bench for a fourth consecutive game and looks as though he'll remain relegated to a reserve role even while C.J. Cron (back) is without a definitive timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Nolan Jones will receive his third straight at first base and appears set to serve as Cron's primary replacement.