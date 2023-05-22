Moustakas is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Marlins.
Moustakas will take a seat after he went 3-for-7 with a run scored and an RBI while starting two games during the Rockies' three-game series with Texas. Michael Toglia will take over at first base and bat eighth in the series opener with Miami.
More News
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Takes seat against Reds•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Starting in place of Cron•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Goes back to bench•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Three hits in Monday's win•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Blasts first homer with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Makes Opening Day roster•