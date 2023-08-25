Lambert did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Lambert got taken deep by Luke Raley on a hanging four-seamer to lead off the bottom of the second and was again victimized by the outfielder in the fourth, this time on a triple, before the latter came around to score a second time. Those would be the only two runs allowed by Lambert on the afternoon as he made it through at least five innings for the third consecutive start. The right-hander has allowed at least one home run in each of his last four starts and now carries a 5.19 ERA in August. On a positive note, he's issued just one walk in each of his last three outings, striking out 15 over that stretch.