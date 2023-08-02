Lambert (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Padres. He struck out two.

Lambert entered Tuesday's start having not allowed a single earned run over his last 15 innings and had allowed just one run when he was pulled from the contest. However, he left the bases loaded when he exited the game and all three runners eventually came around to score to end Lambert's start with four earned runs. With four starts under his belt, Lambert owns a 1.96 ERA and a 9:5 K:BB through 18.1 innings as part of the Rockies rotation. He's tentatively scheduled to make another start in Milwaukee early next week.