Lambert (3-6) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Arizona.

Lambert gave up one run through three innings before the Diamondbacks plated three runs in the fourth. Entering Monday, he had a streak of four straight outings with three or fewer runs allowed. Lambert saw his season ERA climb back to 5.03 while being handed a second consecutive loss. He's currently expected to face the Cubs at home next week.