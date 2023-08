Lambert (3-4) yielded one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the White Sox.

Lambert served up a leadoff homer to Elvis Andrus in the first inning but settled in for an impressive outing. It was Lambert's longest outing of the year and his first time punching out at least five batters since May 13. He lowered his season ERA to 5.02 with a 56:24 K:BB through 66.1 frames. Lambert is currently lined up to start in Tampa Bay next week.