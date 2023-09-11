Lambert (3-7) gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

The Rockies gave Lambert a 3-0 lead to work with in the second inning, but it was gone by the end of the third. The Giants teed off with three homers in this contest, the most Lambert's given up in an appearance this season. He's now at a 5.36 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 25 appearances (11 starts). The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home with the Giants in his next outing.