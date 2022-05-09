Lambert (forearm) will throw one inning at extended spring training May 14, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Lambert has been sidelined to start the 2022 season due to arm pain while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. After his outing in extended spring training, Lambert will make a two-inning appearance with Triple-A Albuquerque. It's unclear how many additional rehab outings Lambert may need to build up his arm strength and return from the injured list. The Rockies' rotation currently features a stable five starters, so Lambert will likely either pitch out of the big-league bullpen or be optioned to the minors once activated.