Lambert (2-3) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Brewers.

Lambert held his own over the first three innings, but it all fell apart in the fourth. He's given up nine runs over his last eight innings while taking a pair of losses in his last two starts. The right-hander has a 5.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB through 53.1 innings over 19 appearances (five starts) this season. Lambert remains in the rotation despite his poor performance since the Rockies have no better options available. He's projected to face the Dodgers on the road this weekend.