Lambert (2-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Given the quality of the opponent and the fact he gave up all three runs over the first two innings, Lambert was lucky to emerge with a quality start, his second of the season. The right-hander has compiled a 5.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB through 59.1 innings over 20 appearances (six starts). He was shaky in his first two outings of August and remains a risky option in fantasy given his home park, where he's expected to make his next start versus the lowly White Sox.