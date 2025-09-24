The Rockies optioned Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Rolison made four appearances out of the Rockies' bullpen since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 11, but in his last outing against the Dolphins this past Thursday he allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one batter in one inning. He'll return to Albuquerque, where he sports a 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings this season.