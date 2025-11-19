The Rockies designated Rolison for assignment Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rolison was a first-round pick (22nd overall) in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, but he hasn't been able to perform to that pedigree. The lefty had been buried in the minors until last season, when he got into 31 games with Colorado and pitched to an ugly 7.02 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 42.1 innings. Rolison's 25:20 K:BB paints a pretty clear picture of how much he struggled to get big-league batters out, and the Rockies now appear set to move on.