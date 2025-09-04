The Rockies optioned Rolison to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Rolison was recalled from Albuquerque on Monday when the Rockies' active roster expanded from 26 to 28 men, but he'll end up heading back to the minors just two days later after Colorado needed to make room for waiver-wire pickup Roansy Contreras. The left-handed Rolison has made 27 appearances (one start) for Colorado this season, logging a 7.15 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over 39 innings.