Gordon (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 10-1 loss to the Royals, striking out four over 6.1 innings while allowing five earned runs on eight hits and no walks.

While the 26-year-old's final stat line wasn't especially pretty, Gordon showed plenty of positive signs in his MLB debut. After yielding four runs -- including a three-run home run to Maikel Garcia -- in the second inning, Gordon rebounded by retiring 11 consecutive batters. He was able to pitch into the seventh inning, but was pulled after 78 pitches following MJ Melendez's solo home run and Garcia's bunt single. Assuming Sunday's outing was enough to earn another start, Gordon would be in line to face the Mets in New York next weekend.