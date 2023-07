The Rockies acquired Gordon and Victor Vodnik from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for Pierce Johnson, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gordon, 25, hasn't had a great year between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 5.86 ERA and 76:25 K:BB over 86 innings between the two stops. The right-hander has shown more bat-missing ability in the past, though, and will give the Rockies more organizational pitching depth.