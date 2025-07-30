Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Hit hard in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings.
Gordon was hit around in this one and had a disappointing outing after he was impressive in a scoreless showing against the Cardinals last week. Gordon allowed three runs through two and then was pounced for another four runs in the third, highlighted by a Kyle Manzardo two-run homer and Brayan Rocchio two-run triple. Despite the rough showing, Gordon figures to stick around in the rotation for the short term while German Marquez (biceps) is recovering. Gordon lines up to start at home versus the Blue Jays to begin next week.
