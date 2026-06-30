Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Likely to enter rotation Tuesday

The Rockies are expected to activate Gordon (hip) from the 15-day injured list to start or pitch in bulk relief Tuesday against the Marlins at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tomoyuki Sugano is nursing a finger injury that will result in him being pushed back in the pitching schedule a few days, so the Rockies will have an extra spot in the rotation this week that will likely fall to Gordon. The right-hander had posted a 6.37 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 35.1 innings over nine appearances (two starts) with the Rockies before landing on the shelf June 5 due to a right hip impingement. Gordon covered four innings and 38 pitches in his lone rehab outing with Triple-A Albuquerque last week, so he could be in line for a light workload if he does in fact start for the Rockies on Tuesday.