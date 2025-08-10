Gordon (2-5) allowed 10 runs on 12 hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Gordon gave up just one home run -- a three-run shot to Adrian Del Castillo in the first inning -- but the Colorado right-hander couldn't generate much weak contact. He threw 61 of 77 pitches for strikes, but Arizona pieced together a huge rally in the fifth inning that ultimately knocked him from the game. Gordon has been awful in the majors this year with an 8.37 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through 33.1 innings over seven starts. With Chase Dollander reportedly being called up to pitch Monday versus the Cardinals, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, it's possible Gordon could be the corresponding move given his recent struggles, though the Rockies have plenty of candidates to be jettisoned to Triple-A Albuquerque.