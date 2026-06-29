Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Looks sharp in short rehab outing

Gordon (hip) struck out four batters while allowing one hit and no walks over four scoreless innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Gordon breezed through the rehab start, his first game action since landing on the 15-day injured list June 5 due to a right hip impingement. He retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced, needing just 38 pitches (30 strikes) to cover four innings. Gordon will likely need to push his pitch count into the 60-to-75 range before potentially re-entering the Colorado rotation, so he'll presumably require one or two more minor-league rehab starts prior to being activated.