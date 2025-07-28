Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Receiving another start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.
The right-hander will be rewarded with a second turn through the rotation after he came through with a quality start last Wednesday, when he was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque. He kept the Cardinals off the board over six innings, earning his second career win while striking out three and scattering four hits and three walks. Gordon will get a favorable draw Tuesday, taking on a Guardians offense that has produced a collective 92 wRC+ (24th in MLB) since the beginning of July.
