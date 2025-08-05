Gordon (2-4) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 2.2 innings to take the loss against Toronto on Monday.

Gordon struggled from the outset, giving up a run on three hits in the first inning. That frame was just the beginning of a rough outing for the right-hander; he gave up another run in the second and then had the bottom fall out in the third, when Toronto tagged him for six hits (three of which went for extra bases) while putting five more runs on his ledger. Gordon unsurprisingly didn't survive that inning, as he was pulled with two outs after 67 pitches. Gordon posted a respectable 3.13 ERA through his first four MLB appearances this season, but that number has ballooned to 6.59 following back-to back ugly starts during which he's surrendered a combined 14 runs (13 earned) across just 5.2 frames.