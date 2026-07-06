Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Serves up four homers

Gordon allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Gordon served up four home runs, which accounted for all of the runs on his line. The right-hander has given up 10 runs over 10 innings since returning from a hip inpingement. He's posted an 11:2 K:BB in that span, and both starts have come at Coors Field, which likely explains some of his struggles. Overall, Gordon has a 6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 46:10 K:BB through 45.1 innings over 11 games (four starts). He's tentatively projected to make his next start in a road rematch versus the Giants.