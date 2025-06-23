default-cbs-image
Gordon (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque, MLB.com reports.

Gordon will make a pair of rehab starts, with the first coming Tuesday and second Sunday. There's no official word if he'll be activated immediately after the latter outing, or if he'll have a spot in the big-league rotation upon his return.

