Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Set for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque, MLB.com reports.
Gordon will make a pair of rehab starts, with the first coming Tuesday and second Sunday. There's no official word if he'll be activated immediately after the latter outing, or if he'll have a spot in the big-league rotation upon his return.
