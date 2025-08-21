Gordon (4-5) tossed six innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters to earn the victory.

Gordon kept Los Angeles off the scoreboard until Teoscar Hernandez tagged him for a solo homer in the sixth inning. Overall, Gordon threw 60 of 92 pitches for strikes and got a first-pitch strike on 17 of the 24 batters he faced. This was quite a turnaround for the right-hander, especially considering the competition -- over his previous four starts, he had registered a horrid 15.26 ERA across 15.1 innings. Gordon seems like a good bet to make his next turn in the rotation after the strong outing and with Austin Gomber placed on outright waivers Wednesday. If that's the case, Gordon's next start is lined up to come in Houston next week.